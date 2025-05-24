Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed

Prince Louis stole late Queen Elizabeth II thunder as she celebrated 70 extraordinary years on the throne in 2022.
At the Trooping the Colour, which proved to be the last attended by the last monarch, Louis won nation's hearts as he pulled series of playful faces while admiring the Red Arrows.
The then-four-year-old prince, at one point could be seen exchanging some word with his great-grandmother as they awaited the planes and helicopters to fly overhead.
A lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, disclosed to the Mirror what the pair seemed excited about.
During the conversation, Louis eagerly asked Queen, "Are the Red Arrows coming?" to which the Queen replied, "I hope so."
When the Red Arrows finally showed up and painted the sky in crimson, white, and blue, the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son excitement peaked as he exclaimed, "yes, yes, yes!"
Acknowledging great-grandson enthusiasm, the monarch noted, "There it is."
Prince Louis remains as playful as ever
Earlier this month, Louis proved that he has not changed at all as he made headlines with his antics during the 80th anniversary celebration of VE Day.
Joined by his parents and siblings – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – the seven-year-old appeared in a playful mood when he was spotted imitating his older brother as he flicked his hair.
Unimpressed with the military parade, he was seen playing with Williams's gold aiguillettes, in an attempt to get his dad's attention and sticking out his tongue.