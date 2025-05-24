Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy

It's time for Princess Ariane to celebrate!
Taking to their official Instagram handle on Saturday, May 24, the Dutch Royal Family shared about the Princess of Orange-Nassau's major academic milestone.
The 18-year-old Dutch Royal wrapped her International Baccalaureate (IB) exams in Italy, which was marked by a grand Graduation ceremony.
“Princess Ariane has completed her International Baccalaureate exams at the United World College Adriatic. Today, the school marks the end of the exam period with the traditional Graduation and Academic Year Closing Ceremony. The results of the exams are expected in early July,” stated the Royal Family in the caption.
Accompanying the delightful caption were two photographs from the graduation ceremony of the Royal Couple’s third and youngest daughter.
In the snaps, Princess Ariane looked drop-dead gorgeous in a simple yet elegant, full-length magenta gown featuring a deep V-neck design.
She complemented the ensemble with big hoop earrings and magenta heels that matched her stunning dress.
The Princess wore her brown-and-blonde dyed hair in a half-up style, with thin bangs gently framing her beautiful face.
Posing alongside her in the picture were her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, who marked their presence at the event to celebrate their beloved daughter’s achievement.
For the ceremony, the Queen Consort donned a pastel orange-and-cream dress, accented with a coordinating cream belt. She completed her beautiful look with matching earring and white heels.
Meanwhile, the King of the Netherlands was all smiles in a dark tan suit, worn over a blue shirt and complemented by a dotted black tie.
About Princess Ariane:
Princess Ariane of the Netherlands, who is also known as the Princess of Orange-Nassau, was born on April 10, 2007.
She is the third and youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, and currently third in the line of succession to the Dutch throne, after her sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia.