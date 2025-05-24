Royal

Princess Ariane celebrates graduation in style after wrapping IB in Italy

The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima join daughter, Princess Ariane, during her major academic milestone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

It's time for Princess Ariane to celebrate!

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Saturday, May 24, the Dutch Royal Family shared about the Princess of Orange-Nassau's major academic milestone.

The 18-year-old Dutch Royal wrapped her International Baccalaureate (IB) exams in Italy, which was marked by a grand Graduation ceremony.

“Princess Ariane has completed her International Baccalaureate exams at the United World College Adriatic. Today, the school marks the end of the exam period with the traditional Graduation and Academic Year Closing Ceremony. The results of the exams are expected in early July,” stated the Royal Family in the caption.

Accompanying the delightful caption were two photographs from the graduation ceremony of the Royal Couple’s third and youngest daughter.

In the snaps, Princess Ariane looked drop-dead gorgeous in a simple yet elegant, full-length magenta gown featuring a deep V-neck design.

She complemented the ensemble with big hoop earrings and magenta heels that matched her stunning dress.

The Princess wore her brown-and-blonde dyed hair in a half-up style, with thin bangs gently framing her beautiful face.

Posing alongside her in the picture were her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, who marked their presence at the event to celebrate their beloved daughter’s achievement.

For the ceremony, the Queen Consort donned a pastel orange-and-cream dress, accented with a coordinating cream belt. She completed her beautiful look with matching earring and white heels.

Meanwhile, the King of the Netherlands was all smiles in a dark tan suit, worn over a blue shirt and complemented by a dotted black tie.

About Princess Ariane:

Princess Ariane of the Netherlands, who is also known as the Princess of Orange-Nassau, was born on April 10, 2007.

She is the third and youngest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, and currently third in the line of succession to the Dutch throne, after her sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia.

King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
King Charles makes heartwarming move ahead of his royal visit to Canada
Queen Camilla and King Charles will commence their esteemed visit to Canada next week
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
Princess Kate on verge of making history once King Charles approves major role
The Princess of Wales awaits King Charles' green light to reach a historic milestone after 115 years
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Meghan Markle earns flattering nickname from Netflix CEO amid big blow to Harry
Netflix CEO, Ted Sarandos' admiration for Meghan Markle comes amid the reports major snub to Prince Harry
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys hiking in joyful new royal initiative: SEE
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria visits Norra Kvill National Park as part of her fun new initiative
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene bring joy to sick children at Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco warmly interacted with children battling rare pediatric liver diseases
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
King Charles cautioned over Trump remarks on upcoming Canada tour
The British King is set to address the nation as he will deliver the 'speech from the throne' in Ottawa
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
Meghan Markle secures ‘much-reduced’ Netflix deal with Prince Harry sidelined
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed lucrative contract with Netflix in 2020, which is about end this year
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Prince Louis sweet bond with late Queen at her platinum jubilee revealed
Royal Family enjoyed the RAF flypast at the late Queen Elizabeth II's final Trooping the Colour celebration
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors
Kate Middleton is an elder sister of two siblings, Pippa Middleton and brother, James Middleton
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate new additions in royal family
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate new additions in royal family
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed new members to their family home
Will Zara Tindall receive major Royal role from King Charles?
Will Zara Tindall receive major Royal role from King Charles?
Princess Anne reportedly refused to give Royal titles to her kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
Princess Kate once again proves her influence on fashion world
Princess Kate once again proves her influence on fashion world
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has provided £1billion annual boost to the UK fashion industry