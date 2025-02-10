Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur reveal son Vardaan's face on his first birthday

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur marked first birthday of their son Vardaan's on February 7.
To mark the special occasion, the couple shared adorable photos with their little one, revealing his face to the world for the first time.
The Mirzapur actor took to his Instagram account to share a slew of pictures from Vardaan's birthday bash, where the family of three was seen beaming with joy.
In the photos, Vikrant could be seen holding Vardaan in his arms, while Sheetal stood beside them, wearing a golden and white dress.
Meanwhile, the little one donned a white shirt, brown trousers, and white shoes, and looking absolutely adorable.
“Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan,” he wrote in the caption.
Vikrant post sent internet into meltdown with fans rushing to comment section to shower love on Vardaan.
“Finally revealed the face! He is literally so cute,” one wrote,
While, another penned, “He is adorable! Happiest one.”
“Carbon copy of Vikrant,” the third added.
Earlier to this, Vikrant also shared a romantic photo with Sheetal, celebrating their first year of parenthood.
"What a Onederful journey with you. Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn’t have asked for a greater mother,” he wrote in the caption.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child in 2024.