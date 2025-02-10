Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’

Selena Gomez has addressed the racism controversy, embroiling her Oscar-nominated Emilia Pérez co-star Karla Sofia Gascón, who has been under fire for her past offensive social media posts.
Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday night, the Only Murderers in the Building actress was asked about how she was doing given the chaos surrounding Emilia Pérez's spluttering Oscars campaign.
“I’m really good,” Gomez replied.
Despite the backlash, the newly-engaged singer expressed her pride in the film and her decision to be a part of it.
“Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just, I’m just grateful and live with no regrets,” she said.
Gomez further added with emphasis, “And I would do this movie over and over again if I could,” prompting applause from the crowd.
The controversy began in late January when Gascón's years-old offensive social media posts, including racist comments about Black people, immigrants and Islam, resurfaced.
Later on, Gascón, who plays the titular Emilia Pérez in the Netflix film, has repeatedly apologized and attempted to defend herself against accusations but faced widespread criticism, including from her co-star Zoe Saldaña.
Emilia Pérez's director, Jacques Audiard, has also severed ties with Gascón, citing her past behavior as the reason.
Sofia Gascón has since announced that she will step back from speaking about the film.