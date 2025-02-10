Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets 

The US rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been criticised for once again posting offensive comments about the Jewish community.
As per Sky News, West has deleted his official X account after being heavily criticised over a series of offensive posts on the social media platform.
On Friday, many of his posts centred on the Jewish community as he wrote, "I love Hitler" and "I am Nazi."
While another post read, "I’m never apologising for my Jewish comments."
After Super Bowl on Sunday, the 47-year-old rapper turned to his X, to seemingly share his last post on the platform before deactivating his account as he wrote, "I’m logging out of Twitter, I appreciate Elon [Musk] for allowing me to vent."
Previously, the Campaign Against Antisemitism had called Musk to remove West from X over the series of offensive posts.
One spokesperson said, "Once again, Ye has gone on an anti-Semitic rampage online. It couldn’t be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite."
The statement added, "At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is. We call on Elon Musk to remove him from X."
Meanwhile, Friends star David Schwimmer also joined the group urging Musk to remove west from the platform because of his "hate-filled, ignorant bile."
The 58-year-old actor turned to Instagram, where he began his statement, "This is so 2022. We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile…but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk."
He continued, "Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."
The X farewell came after Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori controversy at the Grammy Awards, where she wore a transparent dress at red carpet.