Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Caesars Superdome Stadium on Sunday for 2025 Super Bowl championship

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar found himself in the spotlight after his 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance in New Orleans.

The 37-year-old American rapper reportedly failed to win fans’ hearts with his live musical performance at the Caesars Superdome Stadium on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Lamar performed a medley of his hit songs before being joined by renowned R&B artists, including SZA.

During his performance, he made a subtle reference to the ongoing controversy with Drake, stating, "I want to perform their favourite song, but you know they love to sue."

For those unaware, the 38-year-old Canadian rapper and singer filed a lawsuit against Lamar last month for allegedly including false paedophile allegations against Drake in his song Not Like Us.

As reported by Mail Online, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper has not opted to say the word in an attempt to avoid any further legal actions.

However, he teased two other controversial lines, including, "Say Drake, I hear you like them young, trying to strike a chord and it's probably a minor."

As Lamar's Super Bowl performance gained popularity on social media, fans took to their X accounts to criticised the rapper for igniting another controversy. 

One fan commented, "This was hands down the worst Super Bowl halftime show I have seen in my lifetime!"

"I hate that Kendrick made his career revolve around Drake now. He not even performing his classic songs," another fan penned. 

It is pertinent to mention, Kendrick Lamar released his song Not Like Us in 2024.

Shortly after its release, Drake filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group, alleging it defamed him by spreading a "false and malicious narrative" for promoting the singer's diss track Not Like Us

