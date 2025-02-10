Trending

Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River

Actress Ananya Panday is feeling the Monday blues as she chronicles special moments with her nephew River

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River
Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River 

Ananya Panday is missing her ‘little Koala’!

On Instagram, the Liger actress took a trip down memory lane, sharing adorable photos with nephew River, who is the son of her cousin Alanna Panday.

The star's nephew chronicles feature special moments from their cuddle sessions to nap time, including a sweet selfie of the duo.

Next was a cozy snapshot of Ananya cradling the sleepy baby on her lap with a tender clip of her chatting away as the baby finds peace in her arms.


“Missing my little koala baby nephew River (crying and heart emoji),” the Gehraiyaan actress wrote alongside the series of photos.

Soon after the cutesy clicks did rounds, the Student of the Year 2 star received loads of love from her ardent followers and her industry friends.

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Oh my goddddd! What a laddooo.”

“Tooo cute,” another user shared.

“Looking lovely with baby Ananya,” a third mentioned.

A fourth user expressed, “Two cute babies in one frame.”

For the unversed, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna and her husband, Ivor McCray became parents to a baby boy River in June, last year. 

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past
Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference
Feroze Khan indulges in bitter altercation with female journalist at media conference
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax
Nora Fatehi gets candid about her faith after death news hoax
Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur reveal son Vardaan's face on his first birthday
Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur reveal son Vardaan's face on his first birthday
Saif Ali Khan spills about tightening security plans after attack
Saif Ali Khan spills about tightening security plans after attack
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?
Is Hania Amir's Bollywood debut on the cards?
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups
Alia Bhatt offers major fitness motivation as she performs flying push-ups
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani drop stunning new pictures from reception
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani drop stunning new pictures from reception
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life