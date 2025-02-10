Ananya Panday shares cuddly moments with nephew River 

Ananya Panday is missing her ‘little Koala’!
On Instagram, the Liger actress took a trip down memory lane, sharing adorable photos with nephew River, who is the son of her cousin Alanna Panday.
The star's nephew chronicles feature special moments from their cuddle sessions to nap time, including a sweet selfie of the duo.
Next was a cozy snapshot of Ananya cradling the sleepy baby on her lap with a tender clip of her chatting away as the baby finds peace in her arms.
“Missing my little koala baby nephew River (crying and heart emoji),” the Gehraiyaan actress wrote alongside the series of photos.
Soon after the cutesy clicks did rounds, the Student of the Year 2 star received loads of love from her ardent followers and her industry friends.
Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Oh my goddddd! What a laddooo.”
“Tooo cute,” another user shared.
“Looking lovely with baby Ananya,” a third mentioned.
A fourth user expressed, “Two cute babies in one frame.”
For the unversed, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna and her husband, Ivor McCray became parents to a baby boy River in June, last year.