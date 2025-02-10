King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners

King Willem-Alexander is announcing 2025 Princess Christina Concert!
On the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of the Netherlands on Monday, February 10, the King shared a huge opportunity for children and young people having interest in music.
In the translated caption, which was originally penned in Dutch language, the details about the competition were mentioned.
Briefing about the concert, the Palace wrote, “The Princess Christina Competition introduces children and young people to music and stimulates them in their musical development. They do this with competitions for classical music, jazz and composition, a mobile concert hall - the Classic Express - and The Music Competition.”
It further explained that five regional finals of the Classical Competition are held.
“Princess Margriet, member of the Advisory Committee of the Princess Christina Competition, is at the regional final in Arnhem. After the award ceremony there is a meeting with the musicians,” they added.
The caption also announced that dates of semi-final and final of the concert.
“The National Semi-Final is on 27 April in the Stadsgehoorzaal in Leiden; the National Final on 18 May in The Hague,” it noted.
For those uninformed, Princess Christina Concert is a musical event linked with the Princess Christina Competition, a Dutch organization which was established in 1967 in order to promote classical music among young people of the country.
It is named after Princess Christina because of her interest in the field of music.
She was the youngest of four daughters of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard, and the youngest sister of Princess Beatrix.