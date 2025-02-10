Selena Gomez makes jaw-dropping appearance at 2025 SBIFF 

Selena Gomez made a mesmerising appearance at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
The popular songstress attended the star-studded event at The Arlington Theatre in southern California on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.
For the event, the Calm Down crooner opted for an elegant white minidress, which she paired with matching heels.
To enhance her red carpet look, Selena kept her brunette tresses cascading down her shoulders with a centre parting.
The Emilia Pérez star's huge diamond ring, which she received from her fiancé Benny Blanco in December, was notably missing from her engagement finger.
During her presence at the glamorous gala, she also spoke about her co-star Karla Sofia Gascon’s comments about Islamophobia.
Selena stated, "I’m really good, some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just, I’m just grateful and live with no regrets."
"And I would do this movie repeatedly If I could," the 32-year-old singer-turned-actress added.
She also took the stage at the event to discuss her newly released musical-thriller film, Emilia Pérez.
For those unaware, the Grammy-nominated artist's movie was released in November 2024.
Apart from Selena Gomez, several renowned Hollywood figures, including Ariana Grande, Angelina Grande, and others.