Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban

  • February 10, 2025
Bianca Censori has released an unexpected statement after Kanye West’s X (formerly known as Twitter) got deactivated for antisemitic tweets.

On Saturday night, the Australian model shared a heartfelt message on X after her husband landed in new controversy.

Bianca penned a lengthy message, “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.”

She concluded the post with, “God Bless … All The Good Jewish People. Amen.”

On Monday morning, Kanye’s social media page was replaced with the message: “This account doesn’t exist.”

However, it is not clear if the American rapper deleted the account himself or if he got banned.

Elon Musk wrote about controversial social media activities, “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW [not safe for work]. You should not be seeing that anymore.”

Back in 2023, Elon reinstated Kanye’s X account, eight months after the rapper praised Hitler.

Moreover, Bianca made headlines last week for attending Grammy Awards in revealing dress with Kanye.

