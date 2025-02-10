Royal

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh conclude their 4-day Nepal visit with ‘breathtaking’ sightseeing and cultural celebrations

  February 10, 2025
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are bidding farewell to Nepal!

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who were on a four-day visit to he South Asian country, have finally wrapped their trip, announced the British Royal Family via their official Instagram handle on Monday, February 10, 2025.

In the post, the Palace shared details about the last day of Edward and Sophie in Nepal, revealing that te Duke and Duchess explored some of the “breathtaking landscapes” of the country, which was then followed by their journey in a scenic hill village, Ghandruk.

“Thank you, Nepal!” the caption began.

It continued, “On the final day of their visit, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh explored the breathtaking landscapes around Pokhara and the Annapurna Conservation Area, concluding their journey in Ghandruk—a picturesque hill village with deep-rooted Gurkha heritage.”

The statement then revealed that during their time in the village, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie enjoyed a warm welcome and some cultural performances by the local youth club.

“Their Royal Highnesses were warmly welcomed with a traditional ceremony and enjoyed a vibrant Gurung dance performance by a local youth club, celebrating the rich culture and history of the region.”

To note, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie began their Nepal visit on February 4, which was concluded on February 9, 2025.

