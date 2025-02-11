Entertainment

Taylor Swift jets out after Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback

The 'Lover' attended the event to show her support for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end

  • February 11, 2025
Taylor Swift jets out following Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl setback in New Orleans

Taylor Swift, who had been in attendance to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was seen departing New Orleans, after the Kansas City Chiefs' crushing 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025.

As per Page Six, on Monday, the Look What You Made Me Do singer was spotted while leaving the onto a private jet as she was surrounded by several black umbrellas.

In the snaps, obtained by the outlet Swift’s entire body could not be seen as cameras caught a glimpse of her distressed blue jeans, red loafers and tan socks.

Her aides followed closely, lugging a bag of snacks and cat litter, and as reported by the source, her flight was en route to Nashville, Tennessee.

Notably, Swift escorted the city after she was spotted for Kelce in her star-studded $3 million VIP suite at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Lover crooner attended the event alongside Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and the Haim sisters, Este, Alana and Danielle, by her side.

Swift appeared captivating as she leaned over the rail of her suite, while the Eagles built a significant lead against the Chiefs early in the match.

