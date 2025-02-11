Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed celebrate their love with joyful pre-wedding picnic

The pre-wedding shenanigans of Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed continued with a picnic weekend.
Hosted by the drama producers Shazia and Wajahat Rauf, the trip was a blast.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actress dropped an inside glimpse from the pre-wedding picnic with Gohar.
In the reel, the bride and groom-to-be chatted, laughed and beamed in joy while walking by the beach bare feet.
Kubra captined her video, “Woh kehte hain na… Rishtey Dil se bante hain, Pyar se bante hain. Yeh Wohi hai. Apne.. Dost.. Chosen family. Who’ve showered so much love and warmth on us since day one and years on till now. @shaziawajahat.”
She further expressed her heartfelt gratitude, “Thank you for such a wholesome day - Love you guys so much.”
The star-studded guest list of the intimate affair included the host’s family along with Sabeena Syed, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Shehzad Sheikh with his wife Hina, choreographer Hasan Rizvi and singer Yashal Shahid among others in attendance.
For the casual outing, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star kept it comfortable as she slipped in a flowy dress while Rasheed opted to wear a solid white shirt.
For the unversed, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, who are set to marry this month, confirmed their impending wedding in a joint social media post.