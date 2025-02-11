Royal

King Charles shares positive message amid Harry, Meghan’s UK visit plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hinted at their return to UK with Archie and Lilibet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025


King Charles has shared the delightful update that he had a heartwarming interaction with UK dignitaries to discuss a crucial matter amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hinted at their return to UK.

Buckingham Palace took to the official social media handle of the royal family to post the delightful snippet of the British Monarch meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to give a guided tour at his property.

The palace shared a video of King Charles alongside a meaningful message.


In a shared caption, the palace wrote, “The King, accompanied by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has been in Nansledan today.”

They added, “Inspired by nature, Newquay Orchard provides a range of opportunities, including vocational learning, adult education, skills development and arts events. In 2024, the orchard grew 6.8 tonnes of food for the community!”

The palace continued, “At Nansledan School, the trio met staff and pupils on a tour of the school. Designed and built by the Duchy of Cornwall, the school was officially opened by His Majesty in March 2020,” adding, “Nansledan is a 540-acre extension to the seaside town of Newquay, on Cornwall’s North Coast.”

The palace concluded, “Initiated in 2014, the project reflects the shared vision of His Majesty The King and The Duke of Cornwall to create a new community for people, local businesses and the planet.”

To note, the update came after Meghan Markle hinted that she and Prince Harry may bring Archie and Lilibet to the Invictus Games in the UK in 2027.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks

Kanye West banned from X as Elon Musk puts end to his attacks
Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims
Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims
Meghan Markle shares rare moments from Invictus Games with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shares rare moments from Invictus Games with Prince Harry
Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement
Prince Harry left in stitches as Invictus Games athlete quizzes him on royal status
Prince Harry left in stitches as Invictus Games athlete quizzes him on royal status
Prince Harry’s unexpected gesture steals show at Invictus Games: SEE
Prince Harry’s unexpected gesture steals show at Invictus Games: SEE
King Felipe attends sombre event after receiving special honour
King Felipe attends sombre event after receiving special honour
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip make big announcement after baby’s birth
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip make big announcement after baby’s birth
King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners
King Willem-Alexander announces huge opportunity for young music learners