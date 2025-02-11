King Charles shares positive message amid Harry, Meghan’s UK visit plans

King Charles has shared the delightful update that he had a heartwarming interaction with UK dignitaries to discuss a crucial matter amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hinted at their return to UK.
Buckingham Palace took to the official social media handle of the royal family to post the delightful snippet of the British Monarch meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to give a guided tour at his property.
The palace shared a video of King Charles alongside a meaningful message.
In a shared caption, the palace wrote, “The King, accompanied by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has been in Nansledan today.”
They added, “Inspired by nature, Newquay Orchard provides a range of opportunities, including vocational learning, adult education, skills development and arts events. In 2024, the orchard grew 6.8 tonnes of food for the community!”
The palace continued, “At Nansledan School, the trio met staff and pupils on a tour of the school. Designed and built by the Duchy of Cornwall, the school was officially opened by His Majesty in March 2020,” adding, “Nansledan is a 540-acre extension to the seaside town of Newquay, on Cornwall’s North Coast.”
The palace concluded, “Initiated in 2014, the project reflects the shared vision of His Majesty The King and The Duke of Cornwall to create a new community for people, local businesses and the planet.”
To note, the update came after Meghan Markle hinted that she and Prince Harry may bring Archie and Lilibet to the Invictus Games in the UK in 2027.