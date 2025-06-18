Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot 

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence after Kate Middleton was abruptly pulled out of Royal Ascot appearance.
On Wednesday, June 18, the Princess of Wales was pulled out from the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire.
Soon after the news broke, the Royal family took to their Instagram account to issue their first statement.
Despite addressing Princess Kate’ absence, the King Charles’ office shared a thoughtful insight into the Duchess of Gloucester’s elegant Ascot look.
“The Duchess of Gloucester wears a hat created by King’s Foundation graduate, Barnaby Horn, to today’s Royal Ascot,” they wrote along a photo of Birgitte.
In the image, the wife of Prince Richard could be seen wearing an elegant white dress which she paired with a brim hat, a pearl necklace and matching gloves.
“The history of hats at Ascot dates back hundreds of years so it’s fantastic to see the next generation of milliners helping to keep this specialist craft alive,” King Charles’ office further added.
Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot 2025
According to Hello, the Princess of Wales is disappointed upon missing Royal Ascot 2025.
She was initially listed to appear in the carriage procession alongside Prince William and guests, including professional golfer Justin Rose and his wife, Kate Phillips.
However, the plans were quietly revised, and Princess Kate was pulled out from the lineup.