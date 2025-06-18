Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales was abruptly pulled out of Royal Ascot 2025 appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot 

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence after Kate Middleton was abruptly pulled out of Royal Ascot appearance.

On Wednesday, June 18, the Princess of Wales was pulled out from the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire.

Soon after the news broke, the Royal family took to their Instagram account to issue their first statement.

Despite addressing Princess Kate’ absence, the King Charles’ office shared a thoughtful insight into the Duchess of Gloucester’s elegant Ascot look.

“The Duchess of Gloucester wears a hat created by King’s Foundation graduate, Barnaby Horn, to today’s Royal Ascot,” they wrote along a photo of Birgitte.

In the image, the wife of Prince Richard could be seen wearing an elegant white dress which she paired with a brim hat, a pearl necklace and matching gloves.

“The history of hats at Ascot dates back hundreds of years so it’s fantastic to see the next generation of milliners helping to keep this specialist craft alive,” King Charles’ office further added.

Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot 2025

According to Hello, the Princess of Wales is disappointed upon missing Royal Ascot 2025.

She was initially listed to appear in the carriage procession alongside Prince William and guests, including professional golfer Justin Rose and his wife, Kate Phillips.

However, the plans were quietly revised, and Princess Kate was pulled out from the lineup.

Read more : Royal
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kate Middleton marked her first major cancellation since returning to public life
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
King Charles shares sweet insight into Duchess of Gloucester’s look at Royal Ascot 2025
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
Here are five unforgettable moments the Duke of Sussex fixed Meghan Markle’s hair in public
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025
Carole Middleton graces Royal Ascot 2025 while Princess of Wales pulled out from event at last moment
Princess Charlotte honors Princess Kate with sweet nod
Princess Charlotte honors Princess Kate with sweet nod
Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter was spotted paying a fashion tribute to her mother
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis and recovery: Royal insiders share rare details
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis and recovery: Royal insiders share rare details
Princess Kate gears to make inevitable transitions as she returns to Royal duties after cancer
Princess Kate suddenly withdraws from Royal Ascot amid cancer recovery
Princess Kate suddenly withdraws from Royal Ascot amid cancer recovery
Kate Middleton is making her gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment
Zara Tindall, Mike set to celebrate special milestone for youngest daughter
Zara Tindall, Mike set to celebrate special milestone for youngest daughter
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall welcomed their youngest daughter, Lena Tindall, in June 2018
Prince George gives ‘positive’ signs for big ‘role’ in monarchy
Prince George gives ‘positive’ signs for big ‘role’ in monarchy
Prince George of Wales is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince William
King Felipe, Queen Letizia keep royal momentum with hectic schedule
King Felipe, Queen Letizia keep royal momentum with hectic schedule
Queen Letizia and King Felipe share heartfelt moments during new joint appearance
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, attended the 2025 Royal Ascot in England earlier this week
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne's carriage forced to stop on way to the Royal Ascot