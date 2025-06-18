5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'

Meghan Markle is not a princess but her husband, Prince Harry makes sure to give her a “princess treatment.”
The love story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex isn’t hidden from the world, and the couple has also never shied away to show it.
Over the years, Harry and Meghan have displayed their love openly in public, from sharing tender smooches to giant hugs, but this isn’t all.
The love-birds have also won royal fans hearts by sweet little moments and one gesture that continues to melt heart is the way Harry consistently fixes Meghan’s hair.
Here are five unforgettable moments Prince Harry fixed Meghan Markle’s hair in public:
1- New Zealand tour
One of the sweet moments occurred in October, 2018, when Meghan Markle showed off her "welly-wanging" skills during her 16-day New Zealand trip with Prince Harry.
After the rubber boot tossing, the duchess received a medal, and Harry sweetly untucked her hair from underneath.
2- Morocco tour
In February 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a royal trip to Morocco while pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie.
During the tour, the pair visited the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, where Meghan was presented with a necklace from a local market trader while exploring an arts and crafts on display.
As the trader lifted the pendant over her head, Harry gently gently sweetly adjusted Meghan's ponytail.
3- Africa tour
Similar moment happened during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 10-day tour to Africa in September 2019, where the pair visited the Nyanga Township to meet with young people for the The Mbokodo Club Project.
During the engagement, Harry was captured carefully fixing his wife's hair as they stood among the group of youngsters.
4- Meghan's cookbook launch
In September 2018, Harry joined Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland for the launch of his wife’s charity cookbook project at Kensington Palace.
While getting ready to pose for a group photo with the women of Hubb Community Kitchen, a gust of wind blew Meghan’s hair straight up but Harry was on hand to smooth down her windswept locks as she giggled adoringly at her hubby.
5- Colombia Visit
Prince Harry also showed some love to Meghan Markle's hair during their 2024 trip to Colombia.
As they visited the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata, Harry gave a sweet kiss on Meghan's hair, leaving royal fans in awe.