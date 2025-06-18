Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis and recovery: Royal insiders share rare details

Kate Middleton, who has fully returned to Royal duties after her cancer treatment is believed to be gearing for major changes in monarchy amid King Charles cancer battle.
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year and underwent a nine-month long treatment until September, when she declared herself cancer free.
Some Royal sources have spoken up about how Kate not only bravely dealt with the decease but she also projected confidence and strength in all her public appearances afterwards.
In PEOPLE's exclusive cover story, a royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith noted, “She has not been able to have the privacy that a person who faces this kind of illness is normally afforded.”
Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson also revealed that, “She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life.”
One royal aide explained how Kate and William are preparing to take the centre stage as King and Queen in the wake of Charles’s cancer battle, which they now described as a “managed” condition.
“There are some major shifts coming behind the scenes,” an insider told the aforementioned outlet.
“They are really finessing what works and what doesn’t,” added the source.
This update comes just a day after Kate Middleton made a stylish appearance at King Charles Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 14.