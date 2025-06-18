Princess Charlotte honors Princess Kate with sweet nod

Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter was spotted paying a fashion tribute to her mother

Princess Charlotte made a touching nod to her mother, Princess Kate, during the royal family's latest public outing.

In the Father's Day portraits released by the Wales family the eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the 10-year-old princess was spotted wearing a particularly special accessory once sported by her mother.

Princess Charlotte was seen wearing a green and navy tartan scarf that was apparently from Kate Middleton's wardrobe.

In the affectionate family shots shared on Sunday, Charlotte’s long Kiltane cashmere scarf stood out, nestled between her green jumper and her younger brother’s ensemble.

To note, this scarf was donned by Kate llast time on Christmas Day 2024 during the royal family's traditional walk to church at Sandringham.

She paired it with the check cashmere accessory from Scottish brand Kiltane with a structured forest green Alexander McQueen coat, creating an elegant festive look.

The Princess of Kate completed her look with her signature Grace Han handbag and elegant blue topaz and diamond earrings from Robinson Pelham.

Notably, this is not the first time when the mother-daughter duo turned heads with their fashion moments.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte matching outfits:

Last week at Trooping the Colour, Kate and Charlotte twined in matching shades of blue.

Kate looked elegant in a bespoke aquamarine Catherine Walker coat dress featuring crisp white collar and cuff panels.

Meanwhile, Charlotte made a similarity with her mother's look in a pastel blue dress with a white band.

