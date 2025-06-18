Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, has paid subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025.

On Wednesday, June 18, the wife of Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, attended the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire.

For the event, the royal wore an elegant white dress which she paired with pearl necklace and matching gloves.

She completed her look with a stunning brim hat, designed by rising milliner Barnaby Horn, a graduate of the King’s Foundation.

Later on, King Charles took to his Instagram handle to share the sweet insight into Duchess of Gloucester’s look

“The Duchess of Gloucester wears a hat created by King’s Foundation graduate, Barnaby Horn, to today’s Royal Ascot,” King Charles’office wrote in the caption.

They went to share, “Barnaby has recently completed the @chanelofficial and @kingsfdn Métiers d’Art Millinery Fellowship in partnership with @le19m, which takes place at @highgrovegarden.”


“The King’s Foundation offers a range of education programmes that protect traditional skills, such as millinery. The history of hats at Ascot dates back hundreds of years so it’s fantastic to see the next generation of milliners helping to keep this specialist craft alive,” they added.

Royal Ascot 2025

Royal Ascot, an annual sporting event, is held in Berkshire, England, from Tuesday, June 17 to Saturday, June 21.

Many member of royal family including Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla are attending the prestigious event

