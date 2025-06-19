Meghan Markle, Emma Grede get cosy for BTS snaps on podcast set

Meghan Markle sat with Emma Grede for a candid conversation where they discussed regrets, changes in their lives, and motherhood.
Days after the Aspire with Emma Grede episode with the Duchess of Sussex made headlines, the SKIMS co-founder turned to her Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the interview.
Emma kicked off the Instagram carousel with a solo mirror selfie, followed by a full-body mirror selfie with Meghan.
In the stunning snap, the mom-of-two was donned in a navy three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren, which featured a blazer styled over a button-up vest and matching pants.
The social media post also included a number of shots and clips from the set and an adorable close-up selfie of Emma with Meghan as they showed off their friendship.
Emma penned a heartfelt caption as she thanked the duchess for joining her on the podcast.
The note read, "Building a brand under a global spotlight isn’t for the faint of heart, and @Meghan is doing it with purpose, patience, and power."
It further stated the details of their conversations, from changing the narrative to Meghan's brand, As Ever, and how it began.
"From choosing jam as her first product to building a company with intention, Meghan opened up in a way that’s honest, thoughtful, and completely her own," Emma wrote under the snaps.
Meghan Markle and social media
During the podcast, the duchess also talked about returning to social media, as she shut down her personal accounts when her relationship with Prince Harry took a serious turn in 2017.
The couple also closed their official Royal Instagram handle when they stepped back from their Royal roles in 2020.