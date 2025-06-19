Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling

Dutch royal appeared with her arm in a sling as she was seen for the first time since her horse riding accident

Princess Catharina-Amalia made a surprise appearance with her arm in a sling.

The 21-year-old Dutch royal appeared with her arm in a sling as she was seen for the first time since her horse riding accident.

On Wednesday, she was along with her father King Willem-Alexander at the presentation of a new standard to the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment at the Prince Bernhard Barracks in Amersfoort.

At the royal gathering, she was in good spirits during a military engagement where her father inspected the troops and delivered a speech.

She exuded elegance in a red floral midi dress by Natan Couture with matching high heels and a taupe hat.

Both King Willem-Alexander and the Princess took a moment to connect with the servicemen and women before posing for a photograph.

She was asked by the press at the ceremony whether she can get back on her horse.

According to Vorsten, Princess Catharina-Amalia replied, "Unfortunately not anytime soon."

Princess Catharina-Amalia surgery:

To note, the Dutch Princess stepped out for just eight days after she underwent surgery at UMC Utrecht after suffering a fracture in her upper arm.

After being admitted to hospital for two days, she was discharged and the Dutch palace issued an update about the future queen, "The surgery went well," the palace said in the statement.

The palace added, "She will remain in the UMC Utrecht for monitoring until tomorrow."

