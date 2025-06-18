Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence

Prince William marked a solo appearance at Royal Ascot after Kate Middleton canceled her attendance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence
Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence

Prince William shared a rare and heartwarming moment with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, as the two embraced warmly at Royal Ascot.

As per Hello Magazine, the Prince of Wales shared a warm embrace with Kate’s mother Carole inside their box at Ascot.

They were beaming with joy while hugging each other on the second day of the special week of horse racing at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England.

The Prince of Wales arrived in the first carriage of the Royal Procession with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Riding in the carriages behind were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Justin and Kate Rose, and Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of the late Princess Margaret.

Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, and sister-in-law, Alizée Thevenet, the wife of Kate's brother, James Middleton, were spotted at the event together.

Kate Middleton canceled her attendance at Royal Ascot:

To note, Prince William marked a solo appearance at Royal Ascot after Kate Middleton canceled her attendance at the last minute.

Princess Kate, 43, was initially slated to accompany Prince William at the equestrian event, but her name was quietly withdrawn from the Royal Procession carriage list in a last-minute change on Wednesday morning.

It came after the Prince and Princess of Wales made public appearances on Saturday, as they attended the Trooping the Colour parade celebrating King Charles' official birthday with their three kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis.

Read more : Royal
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Princess Catharina-Amalia attends event with injured arm in sling
Dutch royal appeared with her arm in a sling as she was seen for the first time since her horse riding accident
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties
Kate Middleton marked her first major cancellation since returning to public life
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace speaks out after Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales was abruptly pulled out of Royal Ascot 2025 appearance
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
Duchess of Gloucester pays subtle tribute to King Charles at Royal Ascot 2025
King Charles shares sweet insight into Duchess of Gloucester’s look at Royal Ascot 2025
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
5 times Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle a 'Princess Treatment'
Here are five unforgettable moments the Duke of Sussex fixed Meghan Markle’s hair in public
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025
Carole Middleton graces Royal Ascot 2025 while Princess of Wales pulled out from event at last moment
Princess Charlotte honors Princess Kate with sweet nod
Princess Charlotte honors Princess Kate with sweet nod
Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter was spotted paying a fashion tribute to her mother
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis and recovery: Royal insiders share rare details
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis and recovery: Royal insiders share rare details
Princess Kate gears to make inevitable transitions as she returns to Royal duties after cancer
Princess Kate suddenly withdraws from Royal Ascot amid cancer recovery
Princess Kate suddenly withdraws from Royal Ascot amid cancer recovery
Kate Middleton is making her gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment
Zara Tindall, Mike set to celebrate special milestone for youngest daughter
Zara Tindall, Mike set to celebrate special milestone for youngest daughter
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall welcomed their youngest daughter, Lena Tindall, in June 2018
Prince George gives ‘positive’ signs for big ‘role’ in monarchy
Prince George gives ‘positive’ signs for big ‘role’ in monarchy
Prince George of Wales is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince William
King Felipe, Queen Letizia keep royal momentum with hectic schedule
King Felipe, Queen Letizia keep royal momentum with hectic schedule
Queen Letizia and King Felipe share heartfelt moments during new joint appearance