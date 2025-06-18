Prince William, Carole Middleton embrace at Ascot after Kate’s surprise absence

Prince William shared a rare and heartwarming moment with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, as the two embraced warmly at Royal Ascot.
As per Hello Magazine, the Prince of Wales shared a warm embrace with Kate’s mother Carole inside their box at Ascot.
They were beaming with joy while hugging each other on the second day of the special week of horse racing at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England.
The Prince of Wales arrived in the first carriage of the Royal Procession with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.
Riding in the carriages behind were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Justin and Kate Rose, and Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of the late Princess Margaret.
Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, and sister-in-law, Alizée Thevenet, the wife of Kate's brother, James Middleton, were spotted at the event together.
Kate Middleton canceled her attendance at Royal Ascot:
To note, Prince William marked a solo appearance at Royal Ascot after Kate Middleton canceled her attendance at the last minute.
Princess Kate, 43, was initially slated to accompany Prince William at the equestrian event, but her name was quietly withdrawn from the Royal Procession carriage list in a last-minute change on Wednesday morning.
It came after the Prince and Princess of Wales made public appearances on Saturday, as they attended the Trooping the Colour parade celebrating King Charles' official birthday with their three kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis.