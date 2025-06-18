Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025

Carole Middleton graces Royal Ascot 2025 while Princess of Wales pulled out from event at last moment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025
Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025

Carole Middleton, the mother of the Kate Middleton, has brought glamour to Royal Ascot 2025.

As the Princess of Wales was pulled out of the royal event at eleventh hour, her mother made sure to entertain racegoers with her stylish appearance.

For the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire, the mother-of-three wore a dazzling butter yellow lace dress by royal favorite brand ME+EM.

She elevated her elegant two-toned ensemble with a matching brim hat, minimal jewelry and nude makeup, looking regal just like her daughter, Kate.

Besides the Princess of Wales’ mother, her brother, James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet, was also among the racegoers.

According to sources, Princess Kate is disappointed on missing out the prestigious racing event, alongside Prince William, who is set to award race prizes during the second day of the meet.

Why Princess Kate is absent from Royal Ascot 2025

Kate Middleton was pulled out of attending from this year’s Royal Ascot amid recovery from cancer battle.

While actual reason has not been disclosed, it comes amid her gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

According to previous schedule or royal race event, Kate was listed to participate in the traditional carriage procession alongside William and golfing champion Justin Rose with his wife, Kate Phillips.

However, the plans were quietly revised, and Princess Kate was pulled out from the lineup.

Read more : Royal
Princess Charlotte honors Princess Kate with sweet nod
Princess Charlotte honors Princess Kate with sweet nod
Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter was spotted paying a fashion tribute to her mother
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis and recovery: Royal insiders share rare details
Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis and recovery: Royal insiders share rare details
Princess Kate gears to make inevitable transitions as she returns to Royal duties after cancer
Princess Kate suddenly withdraws from Royal Ascot amid cancer recovery
Princess Kate suddenly withdraws from Royal Ascot amid cancer recovery
Kate Middleton is making her gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment
Prince George gives ‘positive’ signs for big ‘role’ in monarchy
Prince George gives ‘positive’ signs for big ‘role’ in monarchy
Prince George of Wales is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince William
King Felipe, Queen Letizia keep royal momentum with hectic schedule
King Felipe, Queen Letizia keep royal momentum with hectic schedule
Queen Letizia and King Felipe share heartfelt moments during new joint appearance
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, attended the 2025 Royal Ascot in England earlier this week
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne's carriage forced to stop on way to the Royal Ascot
Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock
Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock
The Duchess of Sussex to re-launch fan-favorite products on ‘As Ever’ website next week
King Charles breaks silence after facing disappointment at major event
King Charles breaks silence after facing disappointment at major event
King Charles, Queen Camilla face disappointment on the first day of Royal Ascot
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games sparks buzz with 2029 host list reveal
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games sparks buzz with 2029 host list reveal
The Duke of Sussex’s games foundation has announced that six nations have come forward to host the 2029 Games
Zara, Mike Tindall reunite with Princess Beatrice for joyful day
Zara, Mike Tindall reunite with Princess Beatrice for joyful day
Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson
Kate Middleton offers quiet support to Duchess Sophie during key appearance
Kate Middleton offers quiet support to Duchess Sophie during key appearance
Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate had a moment of sweet exchange of words