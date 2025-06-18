Carole Middleton blooms in butter yellow lace dress at Royal Ascot 2025

Carole Middleton, the mother of the Kate Middleton, has brought glamour to Royal Ascot 2025.
As the Princess of Wales was pulled out of the royal event at eleventh hour, her mother made sure to entertain racegoers with her stylish appearance.
For the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire, the mother-of-three wore a dazzling butter yellow lace dress by royal favorite brand ME+EM.
She elevated her elegant two-toned ensemble with a matching brim hat, minimal jewelry and nude makeup, looking regal just like her daughter, Kate.
Besides the Princess of Wales’ mother, her brother, James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet, was also among the racegoers.
According to sources, Princess Kate is disappointed on missing out the prestigious racing event, alongside Prince William, who is set to award race prizes during the second day of the meet.
Why Princess Kate is absent from Royal Ascot 2025
Kate Middleton was pulled out of attending from this year’s Royal Ascot amid recovery from cancer battle.
While actual reason has not been disclosed, it comes amid her gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.
According to previous schedule or royal race event, Kate was listed to participate in the traditional carriage procession alongside William and golfing champion Justin Rose with his wife, Kate Phillips.
However, the plans were quietly revised, and Princess Kate was pulled out from the lineup.