Reese Witherspoon confused between two actress to play young Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon is all geared up to produce a Legally Blonde prequel series for Prime Video, called Elle, but have yet to decide on the main actress.
As per Just Jared, the 2001's classic's team has narrowed down the long-list of potential matches to two actresses for the role of young Elle Woods.
The series will follow Elle's high school life before she went to college and law school.
During a recent apperance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reese opened up about the auditioning process to find the new Elle and how she's watched "so many tapes."
The 48-year-old actress while gushing over the young actresses who have been auditioning for the role, shared, "I just love them so much and they're doing such a good job."
As per Deadline reports the two actresses that have auditioned and become finialist for the job are, Lexi Minetree and Madison Wolfe.
Furthermore, a source informed the outlet that "no decision has been made yet; one is expected soon."
Lexi Minetree
Lexi Minetree was seen in Tubi's The Murdaugh Murders in 2023 and she also appeared on a 2024 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Her upcoming film, My Amish Double Life is set to premier on February 22.
Madison Wolfe
Madison Wolfe was part of the original season of True Detective and in the AMC series Mayfair Witches.
She has also made appearances in Malignant, The Man in the White Van and The Conjuring 2.
Elle is set to premiere sometimes in 2025, and is reportedly written by Gossip Girl's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.