Kanye West, Bianca Censori's rep breaks silence over Grammys controversy 

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were in hot waters after the model walked the red carpet naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
In response to the controversy, their representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, issued a statement on Monday, February 10th.
He clarified in his stance that the decision for Censori to wear a completely sheer dress was entirely her own.
"There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears, the name of that person is Bianca Censori," the Yeezy founder's manager told Daily Mail.
He further described Censori as the "guiding creative intelligence and impetus behind the way she dresses," while he mentioned that West is the one who makes decisions regarding their public appearances.
Yiannopoulos also addressed the rumours suggesting that West pressured the 25-year-old model to wear the nude dress at the event.
He firmly debunked these claims, stating, "The "battered Bianca" narrative is hysterical and absurd."
These comments of Milo Yiannopoulos came after their controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 3rd, where Censori removed her black fur coat, revealing her body in front of the media professionals.
Shortly after their bold appearance, a few reports emerged claiming that Censori had gone naked at her husband's special instructions.
However, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have now crushed these ongoing rumours and reportedly clarified that the model's walk was their mutual decision.