Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are expecting baby no. 2?

Kourtney Kardashian shares a son Rocky Thirteen, 15 months, with husband Travis Barker

  • February 11, 2025
Khloé Kardashian has shared her prediction on which Kardashian-Jenner sister will be the next to expand their family.

While conversing with E! News, the Good American co-founder revealed that her one of her siblings might have another baby. A

However, she clarified that no one is currently expecting, stating that she wouldn’t be surprised if one of her sisters would welcome the newborn.

"Not me," Khloé stated, referring to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who welcomed son Rocky Thirteen, 15 months, with husband Travis Barker in 2023, might embrace motherhood again.

"She loves having babies and being pregnant," Khloé said.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added, “So I can totally see her having another one."

Notably, the next Kardashian-Jenner grandkid would be the fourteenth cousin in the family.

Prior to this, during her conversation with PEOPLE, Khloé whose podcast Khloé in Wonder Land launched on January 9 shared that her kids have a good bond with their cousins but she's uncertain about the dynamic of in future.

"They're like each other's only friends, which is I think great," Khloé said, adding, "But I don't know how they're going to feel when they're teenagers."

To note, Khloé Kardashian is mom to daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2 whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

