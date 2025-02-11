Royal

Why Kate Middleton receives royal honor that Diana, Princess Anne never did

The British Monarch bestowed a special honour to the Princess of Wales

  by Web Desk
  
  February 11, 2025


Princess Kate has finally received a coveted honour from King Charles which marked a historic moment for her.

But Princess Diana and Princess Anne never had a chance to get this title.

As per Dailymail, after the British Monarch bestowed a special honour to the Princess of Wales she is allowed to issue her own Royal Warrants.

To note, the monarch always issued the Royal Warrants and it was awarded to people and companies that regularly supply goods or services to the royal household.

The outlet shared that King Charles was approached by the future king, Prince William to allow Kate to award warrants.

At present, only three royals, the King, Queen Camilla, and the Prince of Wales, have the authority to issue warrants.

King Charles had the honour to issue royal warrants since he was a Prince of Wales.

King Charles III has continued to issue warrants, which he has been entitled to do since he was Prince of Wales and he issued only 159 warrants as Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, his then wife Princess Diana did not have a privilege to award any warrants.

In lieu of, Diana sent hand-written notes to recognize the efforts, which had equal significance for the recipient.

Princess Anne, who is the hardest working member of the Royal family, couldn’t allow to send warrants.

However, Queen Camilla has the authority to issue warrants under her own name, a practice she has continued since Charles became king.

