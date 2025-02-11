King Abdullah shares key points from Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting

King Abdullah is briefing on the key takeaways from the Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting!
On the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court, the Royal Family of Jordan, on Tuesday, February 11, shared a post in which the Palace stated that the King had met representative of major companies and institutions in Boston.
“Aiming to strengthen cooperation between #Jordan and the #US, His Majesty King Abdullah II met yesterday with representatives of major companies and institutions in Boston,” the caption read.
In the post, the Palace also shared a video that featured glimpses of King Abdullah meeting the Massachusetts State House officials.
Moreover, in the Instagram Stories, the Monarch briefed about the key takeaways from the Roundtable Meeting held between Jordan and Massachusetts.
Key Objectives of Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting:
The key objectives of the Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting include:
1- Expand state-level cooperation.
2- Identify cooperation priorities.
3- Focus Areas: Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Renewable Energy.
In the following stories, the Palace then shared about the participating companies and institutions of the “Healthcare Group, Technology and Engineering Group, Financial Services and Trade Group, Academic Group,” and the potential collaboration areas.
The “Potential Collaboration Areas” include:
1- Establishing Jordan as a regional hub for Al, robotics, automation, and semiconductors.
2- Enhancing collaboration in the medical field.
3- Expanding training programmes and academic partnerships.
4- Forging strategic partnerships to incubate Jordanian startups.
5- Strengthening Jordan's role as a regional logistics hub.
6- Advancing marine research, renewable energy, water management, and nuclear partnerships.