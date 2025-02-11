Royal

King Abdullah shares key points from Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting

The Jordanian King, Abdullah II, had a roundtable meeting with key Massachusetts State House officials

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025

King Abdullah shares key points from Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting


King Abdullah is briefing on the key takeaways from the Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting!

On the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court, the Royal Family of Jordan, on Tuesday, February 11, shared a post in which the Palace stated that the King had met representative of major companies and institutions in Boston.

“Aiming to strengthen cooperation between #Jordan and the #US, His Majesty King Abdullah II met yesterday with representatives of major companies and institutions in Boston,” the caption read.

In the post, the Palace also shared a video that featured glimpses of King Abdullah meeting the Massachusetts State House officials.

Moreover, in the Instagram Stories, the Monarch briefed about the key takeaways from the Roundtable Meeting held between Jordan and Massachusetts.

Key Objectives of Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting:

The key objectives of the Jordan-Massachusetts Roundtable Meeting include:

1- Expand state-level cooperation.

2- Identify cooperation priorities.

3- Focus Areas: Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Renewable Energy.

In the following stories, the Palace then shared about the participating companies and institutions of the “Healthcare Group, Technology and Engineering Group, Financial Services and Trade Group, Academic Group,” and the potential collaboration areas.

The “Potential Collaboration Areas” include:

1- Establishing Jordan as a regional hub for Al, robotics, automation, and semiconductors.

2- Enhancing collaboration in the medical field.

3- Expanding training programmes and academic partnerships.

4- Forging strategic partnerships to incubate Jordanian startups.

5- Strengthening Jordan's role as a regional logistics hub.

6- Advancing marine research, renewable energy, water management, and nuclear partnerships.

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3
Prince Harry wants son Archie to carry late Princess Diana's legacy
Prince Harry wants son Archie to carry late Princess Diana's legacy
Why Kate Middleton receives royal honor that Diana, Princess Anne never did
Why Kate Middleton receives royal honor that Diana, Princess Anne never did
King Charles beams in first appearance after new title announcement
King Charles beams in first appearance after new title announcement
King Charles shares positive message amid Harry, Meghan’s UK visit plans
King Charles shares positive message amid Harry, Meghan’s UK visit plans
Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims
Princess Beatrice reacts to Prince Andrew situation after serious claims
Meghan Markle shares rare moments from Invictus Games with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shares rare moments from Invictus Games with Prince Harry
Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
Princess Kate, Prince William plan to skip BAFTA for shocking reason
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wrap Nepal visit with delightful cultural fest
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement
King Carl XVI Gustaf issues apology after making big mistake in announcement