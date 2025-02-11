Feroze Khan's sister Humaima Malick breaks silence on actor's recent controversy 

Humaima Malick defends her brother Feroze Khan after his heated altercation with a journalist at a press conference upon late arrival.
Khan, who is a hot-headed Pakistani celebrity, often remains in the news due to his various controversies.
Months after his messy divorce battle with ex-wife that tarnished his image, the Ishqiya actor stirred up dispute yet again after displaying his unprofessionalism and temper.
The Khaani star faced severe backlash as a video from the conference went viral in an instant.
Now, Khan’s sister Humaima has come to his defense stating, “Media doesn’t make us stars; we become stars because of our fans.”
She had also shared a poll on Instagram regarding the situation.
Social media users expressed rage at Malick’s justification video saying the duo have completely directed the real issue from “an artist being late” to “what makes artists stars,” and are now debating it.
It is pertinent to mention, this is not the first time the Arth star came out to support the actor, setting major sibling goals.
For the unversed, Feroze Khan married for the second time in June last year.