Health

Are menstrual cups safe? Experts reveal key mistakes to avoid

Doctors warned women to use menstrual cups carefully after a woman temporarily developed kidney problems

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 11, 2025
Are menstrual cups safe? Experts reveal key mistakes to avoid
Are menstrual cups safe? Experts reveal key mistakes to avoid 

Menstrual cups are becoming popular worldwide but be careful now!

Doctors recently warned women to use menstrual cups carefully after a woman temporarily developed kidney problems due to incorrect placement.

The patient in her 30s had been experiencing occasional pelvic pain and blood in her urine for months without realizing it was linked to menstrual cup.

Danish doctor, quoted in the British Medical Journal explains that although very rare, an incorrectly positioned menstrual cup can put pressure on nearby structures like the ureters, which carry urine to the bladder.

In the meantime, doctors also emphasize the importance of choosing the right cup size and inserting it correctly.

The patient made a complete recovery, but doctors have warned, “Correct positioning, along with choosing the correct cup shape and size, is important to prevent negative effects on the upper urinary tract.”

They added, “Menstrual cups can be bought and used without clinical advice from a health professional, which emphasises the importance of detailed and clear patient information material."

A recent survey of 530 young people found that many struggled to remove the menstrual cup on their first try, with some needing help.

An expert in pelvic health advises users not to pull on the stem when removing a cup.

Instead, squeeze the bottom of the cup to break the seal and gently wiggle it out.

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

Sabrina Carpenter sparks excitement with delightful announcement

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons meet Kanye West after rapper's controversial plea

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s powerful moments during Invictus Games day 3
Bird Flu new variant infects dairy worker in Nevada
Bird Flu new variant infects dairy worker in Nevada
BE FAST guidelines helps in spotting signs of stroke
BE FAST guidelines helps in spotting signs of stroke
Optimistic people tend to have more money in bank, study
Optimistic people tend to have more money in bank, study
How to stop grey hair? THIS natural antioxidant might hold answer
How to stop grey hair? THIS natural antioxidant might hold answer
Secret of why everything feels better in morning reveal
Secret of why everything feels better in morning reveal
Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help
Want to live longer? THIS surprising drink could help
Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
Norovirus causes gastrointestinal outbreak on Royal Caribbean cruise?
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak