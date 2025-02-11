Are menstrual cups safe? Experts reveal key mistakes to avoid 

Menstrual cups are becoming popular worldwide but be careful now!
Doctors recently warned women to use menstrual cups carefully after a woman temporarily developed kidney problems due to incorrect placement.
The patient in her 30s had been experiencing occasional pelvic pain and blood in her urine for months without realizing it was linked to menstrual cup.
Danish doctor, quoted in the British Medical Journal explains that although very rare, an incorrectly positioned menstrual cup can put pressure on nearby structures like the ureters, which carry urine to the bladder.
In the meantime, doctors also emphasize the importance of choosing the right cup size and inserting it correctly.
The patient made a complete recovery, but doctors have warned, “Correct positioning, along with choosing the correct cup shape and size, is important to prevent negative effects on the upper urinary tract.”
They added, “Menstrual cups can be bought and used without clinical advice from a health professional, which emphasises the importance of detailed and clear patient information material."
A recent survey of 530 young people found that many struggled to remove the menstrual cup on their first try, with some needing help.
An expert in pelvic health advises users not to pull on the stem when removing a cup.
Instead, squeeze the bottom of the cup to break the seal and gently wiggle it out.