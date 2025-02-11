Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter explains why ‘Short n’ Sweet’ is her ‘alter ego’

Sabrina Carpenter has given a new title to her hit album, Short n’ Sweet.

The pop icon called the Grammy winning album her “alter ego.”

During a recent chat with Vogue, Sabrina revealed, “Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me. There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasized version of me. It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself.”

The Please Please Please crooner also explained why she chose a different style for the popular album, unlike her previous one Emails I Can’t Send.

“That’s why, on the cover of Emails, I’m just in this black slip dress. There’s nothing too complicated about it. My hair’s very natural,” she said about the Emails tour.

Sabrina also reflected on her classic, carnal, bold silhouettes, “I remember feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine. And then being like: If only she said what she was actually thinking.”

Notably, she won three Grammys for Short n’ Sweet.

