Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

'Big Brother' contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35

Mickey Lee was appeared on season 27 of the CBS-set reality competition

  • By Fatima Hassan
Big Brother contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35
'Big Brother' contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35   

Big Brother's popular contestant, Mickey Lee, has tragically died at the tender age of 35! 

The CBS reality show star passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest, following complications from the flu, announced by her social media team. 

On Thursday, December 25, Mickey’s Instagram handle released a somber statement, announcing her death, "With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening."

"Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her authenticity, strength, and spirit, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen," the note stated.

The statement continued, "The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated."

For those unaware, Mickey Lee appeared on season 27 of the CBS-set reality competition, placing 10th.

As of now, the deceased star's family has yet to announce further details of her funeral. 

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn

Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn
Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?

Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?
Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas

Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move
Noah Schnapp chokes up reading Will’s scene in 'Stranger Things' Volume 2

Noah Schnapp chokes up reading Will’s scene in 'Stranger Things' Volume 2
Taylor Swift heartbroken by Travis Kelce on first Christmas after engagement

Taylor Swift heartbroken by Travis Kelce on first Christmas after engagement
Bad Bunny gives yet another blow to Taylor Swift with major achievement

Bad Bunny gives yet another blow to Taylor Swift with major achievement
D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home
Kylie Jenner includes Timothée Chalamet in Christmas ritual amid split buzz

Kylie Jenner includes Timothée Chalamet in Christmas ritual amid split buzz
Taylor Swift stuns in red as she marks Christmas at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift stuns in red as she marks Christmas at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Popular News

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings
4 minutes ago
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
2 hours ago
Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration

Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration
an hour ago