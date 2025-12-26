'Big Brother' contestant Mickey Lee tragically passes away at age of 35   

Big Brother's popular contestant, Mickey Lee, has tragically died at the tender age of 35!
The CBS reality show star passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest, following complications from the flu, announced by her social media team.
On Thursday, December 25, Mickey’s Instagram handle released a somber statement, announcing her death, "With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening."
"Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her authenticity, strength, and spirit, leaving a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen," the note stated.
The statement continued, "The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated."
For those unaware, Mickey Lee appeared on season 27 of the CBS-set reality competition, placing 10th.
As of now, the deceased star's family has yet to announce further details of her funeral.