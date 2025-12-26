Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel has recently targeted the United States of America's 47th President, Donald Trump, in a chilling alternative Christmas message. 

Months after his popular chat show suspension, the popular US late-night host has sent a controversial statement, slamming the 79-year-old politician.

Kimmel utilized the television platform a day after celebrating the 2025 Christmas to target Trump over the alarming rise of "fascism" in America.

At one point, he also apologized to his British viewers and audiences, acknowledging the global ripple effect of American politics. 

"I can tell you that, from a fascist perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here. You may have read in your colorful newspapers that my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored," Kimmel noted.

He continued expressing his fears, stating, "Here in the United States right now we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy." 

"From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess," he concluded with a serious tone.

These remarks of Jimmy Kimmel came a few months after his popular television show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Got suspended after his insensitive comments over the assassination of Donald Trump’s representative, Charlie Kirk.  

In September this year, his show was suspended for over a week; after receiving immense pressure from several celebrities, Disney’s parent company, ABC, restored the transmission of Jimmy Kimmel's show.  

