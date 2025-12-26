Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn

The Beat of My Drum star Nicola Roberts is set to welcome her first child!
On the blessed day of Christmas, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share the delightful news of her pregnancy with a series of photos.
The Girls Aloud singer confirmed that she is five months pregnant and is expecting a baby with her partner, footballer Mitch Hahn, in the spring.
Nicola captioned the post, “ Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring”
The carousel opened with a beautiful picture where Nicola flaunts her baby bump, standing in front of a christmas tree.
Shortly the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section, showering immense love prayers for the couple.
Perrie Edwards commented, “Oh my goodnesssss! The best news congratulations beautiful!”
A fan wrote, “Oh my!!! Congratulations guys!! What incredible news! So happy for you! Merry Christmas.’
Another fan commented, “The most incredible and special news!! Couldn’t be happier for you both! Congratulations.”
Nicola Roberts got engaged to her boyfriend, footballer Mitch Hahn, around July 2024 during a romantic trip to the south of France, with reports circulating across the social media in early August 2024 after she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring at Brighton Pride during a Girls Aloud performance.