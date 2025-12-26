Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn

Nicola Roberts got engaged to her boyfriend, footballer Mitch Hahn, around July 2024 during a romantic trip to the south of France

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn
Nicola Roberts to welcome baby no. 1 with partner Mitch Hahn

The Beat of My Drum star Nicola Roberts is set to welcome her first child!

On the blessed day of Christmas, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share the delightful news of her pregnancy with a series of photos.

The Girls Aloud singer confirmed that she is five months pregnant and is expecting a baby with her partner, footballer Mitch Hahn, in the spring.

Nicola captioned the post, “ Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring”


The carousel opened with a beautiful picture where Nicola flaunts her baby bump, standing in front of a christmas tree.

Shortly the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments section, showering immense love prayers for the couple.

Perrie Edwards commented, “Oh my goodnesssss! The best news congratulations beautiful!”

A fan wrote, “Oh my!!! Congratulations guys!! What incredible news! So happy for you! Merry Christmas.’

Another fan commented, “The most incredible and special news!! Couldn’t be happier for you both! Congratulations.”

Nicola Roberts got engaged to her boyfriend, footballer Mitch Hahn, around July 2024 during a romantic trip to the south of France, with reports circulating across the social media in early August 2024 after she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring at Brighton Pride during a Girls Aloud performance. 

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s relationship gets ‘messy’ in 'Stranger Things'
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?

Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?
Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas

Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move
Noah Schnapp chokes up reading Will’s scene in 'Stranger Things' Volume 2

Noah Schnapp chokes up reading Will’s scene in 'Stranger Things' Volume 2
Taylor Swift heartbroken by Travis Kelce on first Christmas after engagement

Taylor Swift heartbroken by Travis Kelce on first Christmas after engagement
Bad Bunny gives yet another blow to Taylor Swift with major achievement

Bad Bunny gives yet another blow to Taylor Swift with major achievement
D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home

D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home
Kylie Jenner includes Timothée Chalamet in Christmas ritual amid split buzz

Kylie Jenner includes Timothée Chalamet in Christmas ritual amid split buzz
Taylor Swift stuns in red as she marks Christmas at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift stuns in red as she marks Christmas at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game
'No Other Choice' hand-drawn poster wins hearts, fans call it 'marvellous'

'No Other Choice' hand-drawn poster wins hearts, fans call it 'marvellous'

Popular News

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings
26 seconds ago
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
2 hours ago
Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration

Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration
an hour ago