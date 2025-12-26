Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour's relationship gets 'messy' in 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s relationship has gotten more “messy and complicated” in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2.

In the finale of Volume 2, Eleven (Millie) gets furious and feels betrayed by Hopper (David) as she founds out about his suicide plans, that he'd kept to himself for months.

The show creators, Duffer Brothers, told PEOPLE, that Eleven and Hopper’s "messy and complicated" dynamic is a major plot for the next volume.

Matt said, "It's just a dynamic that we really wanted to explore, which is this dynamic of a parent and their child, who's actually no longer really a child anymore, is actually a young adult, becoming an adult — and how do you deal with that?”

He added, “How do you deal with letting them go, giving them independence, when, especially Hopper, feels protective of her?"

Ross explains Hopper's case, noting, "He had to confront it again as he was going to save Will in season 1, and then he had to confront it again over the various seasons as he sort of adopted Eleven as his own daughter.”

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 3 is set to premiere on New Year's Eve, December 31.

