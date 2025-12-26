Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas 

Jennifer Aniston has finally celebrated her first Christmas with her current love interest, Jim Curtis.
On Thursday, December 25, the Friends alum took to her Instagram account to release the rare snaps alongside the wellness expert.
Aniston, who spent her life as a single woman, shared the heart-warming photos as she marked her first festive season.
"Sending you ALL the love. Happy holidays!" the 56-year-old popular American actress stated in the caption.
In the viral clicks, Jim was seen holding a baby of one of her friends inside The Morning Show actress’s new Hollywood home.
This holiday marked her first Christmas since she began dating Jim in the summer of 2025.
For those unaware, Jennifer Aniston publicly confirmed her relationship with Jim Curtis for the first time in early November, sharing a black-and-white photo of the two of them with the caption, "Happy birthday, my love. Precious."
The pair reportedly grew close last July, when they were pictured together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, with friends.
“They do everything together, they’re always together, and if they have to be apart, they’re constantly on the phone. They’re so passionate—it’s crazy,” a source told the Daily Mail in August.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis made their red-carpet debut in November 2025 at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event, marking their first public appearance as a couple.
There, she was honored, and he supported her, with Adam Sandler praising their relationship onstage.