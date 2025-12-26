Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Nancy, Jonathan engaged in ‘Stranger Things' Season 5 Volume 2?

  • By Hafsa Noor
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's characters, Nancy and Jonathan, made a surprising confessions to each other in Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2.

The two get trapped in Hawkins lab inside the Upside Down as a gooey, paint-like substance floods the room.

Thinking they're going to die, Nancy confessed she hates The Clash, and Jonathan admits he hates reading her articles.

In the next scene, he pulls out the engagement ring and asked, “I figure that I have screwed up enough with you that it’d be nice to get something right for once, in the end. Nancy Wheeler, will you not marry me?"

However, the Netflix show co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, told PEOPLE the on-screen couple are not actually engaged.

Matt said, "That's a breakup, They are broken up. It's hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think us — and the writers — all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself."

He added, "I mean, how many people wind up with their girlfriend or boyfriend that they met in high school?"

Despite their onscreen breakup, the actors remain in a long-term relationship with each other in real life. 

Natalia and Charlie have been dating publicly since 2017 after meeting on the Stranger Things set.

