Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous tips at Grammys afterparty

  • February 12, 2025
Taylor Swift showed her generosity at a Grammys afterparty, personally tipping staff and expressing her gratitude with a heartfelt “We appreciate you so much.”

As per Page Six, the video obtained showed the Lover crooner was spotted walking through a hallway with her posse when she turned to tell four employees, “Thank you so much for all your hard work.”

She then backtracked and passed money out to the service workers.

One employee responded, “We appreciate you so much.”

The Look What You Made Me Do singer was seen in a delightful mood despite not garnering any awards in any of the six categories.

An insider told the outlet that Swift “[felt] honored to have been nominated among so many other incredibly talented artists.”

The source continued, “Taylor had an amazing time at the Grammys,” adding, “She had a blast hanging out with friends, chatting and partying with everybody.”

Notably, at Highmark Stadium for the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game in January 2024, Swift donated a $100 bill to a ticket taker working.

“She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to earth,” employee Jerris Rainey told 7 News Buffalo at the time.

