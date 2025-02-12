Yashma Gill pens sweet birthday wish for BFF Hania Amir: 'Incredible person'

Trending

Pakistani actress Hania Amir celebrates her birthday on February 12, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Hania Amir and Yashma Gill are best friends forever!

As the Janaan actress celebrates her 28th birthday on February 12, 2025, Gill went the extra mile to make her friend’s day special.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Azmaish actress shared a post featuring their fun-filled hangouts together from soft hugs to laughs.

Alongside the carousel, Gill wished the birthday girl, “To the one who makes every day brighter, celebrating the incredible person you are today. Happy Birthday, Sister.”

She further wrote, “Love you beyond words and you know that. Ps: sorry I had too many responsibilities this day hence the content isn’t that great but still somehow managed to pull some from @iambabarzaheer.”


It is pertinent to mention this is not the first time Gill got vocal about the bond they share. 

Previously, the Bebaak star had revealed the ins and outs of her bestie,“Hania is a friend who may not always be the first to respond during every day, happy moments but is steadfast and reliable when things get tough." 

Meanwhile, Hania Amir is open to making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar. 

