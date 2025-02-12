Madonna reacts to Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue photoshoot amid comparison

Madonna has reacted to the Sabrina Carpenter's recent Vogue photoshoot, in which the she bears a striking resemblance to the Queen of Pop.
Many fans drew parallels between the duo, as they believed Carpenter's platinum-blonde wavy wig and baby blue Dolce & Gabbana teddy in the March cover of Vogue was reminiscent of Madonna's iconic Jean Paul Gaultier corset from her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour.
In 1991, Madonna looked just like the Espresso singer when the same exact photographer Steven Meisel shot her for the cover of Italian Vogue.
Amid the comparison, Madonna took to Carpenter's Instagram account to comment on the photo shoot.
“'Is this a Valentine's present to me?' she wrote with eye emoji.
At that, Carpenter, who boasts 99.8M social media followers, replied, “@madonna It sure is!”
However, both Madonna and Carpenter have arguably been inspired by the original blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe.
Moreover, Sabrina Carpenter is set to release the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet on Friday, which features Dolly Parton on a new version of Please Please Please.