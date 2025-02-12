Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip release first photo of their newborn daughter

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have released first photo of their newborn daughter, Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, after King Carl XVI accidentally announced the wrong name for his new grandchild.
The Swedish royal family took to their official Instagram account on Wednesday to share the first photo of her three-day-old princess, was born at 1:10pm on February 7 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.
In the photo, the new-born, who is eighth in line to the Swedish throne, could be seen smiling, wrapped in a knitted blanket as she wore a £26 strawberry onesie from British brand The White Company.
Her excited grandfather, the King of Sweden, confirmed the baby's name at a council meeting on Monday morning.
However, the monarch, who is dyslexic, made an awkward blunder as he accidentally said her name was Princess Inse, not Ines.
Shortly afterwards, the royal court of Sweden clarified the mistake in a a statement.
"The King is very sorry that he said the wrong name. The reason is that the names were kept secret until just before the council, even from the King,” the spokesperson said.
They further added, "He did not feel that he said the wrong name when he read the names, but he understood that later."
Princess Ines’ full title will be Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.