Kanye West faces major career setback after anti-Semitic controversial posts  

Kanye West's talent agency, 33&West, announced his removal from the company after rapper's controversial anti-Semitic posts.
Daniel McCartney, the music agent, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, February 10th, to release an official statement regarding the rapper's termination from the agency.
Daniel wrote in his statement, "Effective immediately, I'm no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that I nor 33 & West can stand for."
"Peace and love to all," he concluded.
Kanye was terminated from his talent agency after he posted a series of tweets on his X account on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
In these posts, the father-of-four praised Adolf Hitler and expressed concerns for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been jailed since September over serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering.
The 47-year-old Yeezy founder urged the authorities and the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, to ensure Diddy's safe release from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York City.
Shortly after Kanye West's posts, he reportedly deactivated his X account, although it remains unclear whether he deactivated his account or if he was removed from the platform.