Trump reacts as U.S. teacher returns home after Russian imprisonment

The US President said Vladimir Putin had got 'not much' in return

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 12, 2025
The U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed home Marc Fogel, an American teacher recently released from Russian detention,

As per BBC, the US President said Vladimir Putin had got "not much" in return.

Trump also stated that another prisoner would be freed on Wednesday without giving the details of a person.

Late Tuesday night, a 63-year-old former diplomat arrived at Joint Base Andrews, which is located just outside of Washington, DC, before making his way to the White House.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Fogel release was arranged as a part of exchange with Russia.

Standing alongside Fogel in the White House, Trump said: "To me he looks damned good."

He expressed that the release was a "show of good faith" from the Russians and that it "could be a big important part" of ending a war in Ukraine.

"We were treated very nicely by Russia," he said, adding, "Actually, I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war and millions of people can stop being killed."

Trump shared the prisoner deal with Russia as "very fair, very reasonable", adding, "somebody else is being released tomorrow.”

