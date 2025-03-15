Dolly Parton makes sparkly return to spotlight days after husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton has made a glamorous return to spotlight less than 2 weeks after husband Carl Dean's death.
The country music icon took the stage at Dollywood to surprise her fans while kicking off the theme park's 40th season on Friday.
For the event, Parton donned a sparkly, magenta dress and put a smile on her face as she made her fist appearance after the death of her husband of almost 60 years.
She began the event by thanking her fans for sending her flowers and cards while she had been mourning Dean.
"Of course I will always love him, and I’ll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you," Parton told the audience, referring to her song I Will Always Love You.
Parton announced the death of Dean on March 3 on Instagram with heartfelt note.
"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie," the post noted.
It further added, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean met in Nashville in 1964 and tied the knot two years later.
