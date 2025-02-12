Kylie Jenner joins boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2025 SBIFF 

Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, made a surprise joint appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the couple attended the star-studded event on Tuesday, February 11th, in California.
For the event, Timothée debuted a pixie haircut featuring his dark hair chopped short.
To elevate his new look, the Wonka actor wore a lime green shirt, which he paired with jeans.
On the other hand, Kylie was wearing a backless black floor-length dress, along with matching heels.
In the viral photos and clips, the couple was sitting in the audience together before the Dune 2 star took the stage to be honoured with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award.
This appearance of the couple, who began dating each other in April 2023, came after the Kylie Cosmetics founder accompanied her beau and Best Actor nominee at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards ceremony last month.
The duo was spotted enjoying multiple PDA-filled moments during the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton.
For those unaware, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their relationship public in September at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour but have since kept their relationship out of the public eye.