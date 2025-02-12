Trending

Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Harshvardhan Rane opened up about his experience working with Mawra Hocane. 

Speaking with Faridoon, Rane aka Inder uttered only good words about his Sanam Teri Kasam co-star.

He said, “Mawra Hocane is a fierce star. She knows what she is doing and when she makes up her mind about something she gives her 100% to the work.”

Rane added, “She was great in every scene and her strong work was also visible in the film.”

The star also had a message for the Jafaa actress as she just got married to the love of her life and actor Ameer Gilani,“I actually lost connection with everyone from that film when it did not work out."

"I cut off everything but through the numbers and validation that Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release is getting, I would like to wish Mawra Hocane on her wedding," Rane noted. 

Sanam Teri Kasam which did not do well at the box office in 2016 ended up becoming a cult classic, based on tragic love.

To note, Harshvardhan Rane was the main lead of the film and as the movie has been re-released in India it got a beautiful response at the box office. 

