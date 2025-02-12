Meghan Markle beats her fear as she takes on exciting adventure in Whistler

Prince Harry becomes Meghan Markle's biggest cheerleader as she takes on huge adventure.
The Duchess of Sussex offered a peek into her snow tubing shenanigans in Whistler, Canada as the couple enjoyed some snow sports on Invictus Games day four.
In a series of videos shared by the mom-of-two on her Instagram account on Wednesday, she showed fans her adventurous side.
The first video in the series saw Harry and Meghan taking a walk down a snowy track holding hands.
In the next clip the former Suits actress was seen flashing a wide smile as she gears to take her first ever snow tube ride.
After the instructor sets Meghan on the tube begins a countdown, she freaks out and screams, "No, no, no...I really don't want to it!"
However, her beloved husband could be heard, "Come on, you'll be absolutely fine! You'll be fine."
Meghan looked radiant in a black puffer jacket, matching beanie and a stylish pair of sunglasses.
This adventure comes amid the reports that Meghan Markle, who has been by her husband's side amid exciting Invictus Games event is set to leave Canada without the duke.