Prince William receives tragic news after Kate Middleton visits prison

Princess Kate Middleton made appearance at mother and baby unit at a prison in Cheshire

  • February 12, 2025
Prince William received heartbreaking news as Princess Kate Middleton was enjoying her visit to a women’s prison in Ceshire. 

As reported by Express, Prince of Wales’s former flying instructor Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings passed away at the age of 47.

Stubbings died after battling multiple myeloma, which is a cancer that affects the plasma cells and the bone marrow, for years.

The father-of-three spent almost nine years inhaling toxic exhaust fumes from Sea King helicopters while serving in the RAF.

His passing was confirmed by former Navy commander Richard Sutton, who informed Times that Stubbings died last month after going into a hospice few weeks earlier.

The 47-year-old trained Prince Williams when he was based at RAF Valley in Anglesey from 2010 to 2013, flying search-and-rescue helicopters.

Furthermore, Sutton revealed that he and Stubbings had a group with six others former military aircrews, all of whom were suffering from some kind of cancer, with only two of them still alive.

Several RAF and Navy pilots have accused the Ministry of Defence of knowing about the potential risks from the military helicopters but doing nothing about it.

Notably, Princess Kate Middleton visit to women's prison was for the advocating of strong relationship between a mother and a child.

