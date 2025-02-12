Royal

Zara Tindall's husband Mike opens up about hilarious family moments

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall share three kids Lena, Mia and Lucas

  • February 12, 2025
Mike Tindall is getting candid about life at home with wife Zara and their three kids.

The rugby star shared about the chaos, laughter, and one unexpected thing that makes the Olympic equestrian "scream so loudly."

While celebrating a Bananaman’s 45th anniversary Mike wrote a special guest editor's letter about the exciting venture.

In a letter he revealed that at home, he likes to play pranks on his equestrian wife, and often jumps out at her.

Mike wrote, "My job now is being a dad and I love it. It’s important to set a good example, so I play pranks on the kids and their mum. I love hiding and jumping out to scare them. It works best on mum – she screams SO loudly! The kids’ favourite prank is to hide under the table and tie people’s shoelaces together!”

In his letter, Mike portrayed himself as a "superhero dad" who collaborated with Bananaman in a hilarious new adventure.

He also noted about his childhood memories, sharing the experience of growing up in the countryside along with his family.

To note, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall share three kids Lena, Mia and Lucas.

