Trending

Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend

As Valentines Day is around the corner, Atif Aslam has a treat for all his fans

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend
Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend 

Atif Aslam’s humorous side on Valentine’s Day delights fans!

On Tuesday, the pop star shared a funny Instagram post ahead of Valentine’s Day, proving heartbreak and humor go hand in hand.

Though Atif has already found his Valentine, wife Sara Bharwana but sill opts to post the trend. 

In the video shared, the O Saathi crooner was seen sitting on the side of a road across from a house lit up for a wedding celebration, looking utterly dejected.

The caption on the video read as follows, "Kehti thi ‘Main akele mar jaon gi, kisi aur se shadi nahi karon gi’” (“She used to say, ‘I’ll die alone, I’ll never marry anyone else’”).


To add to the dramatic dramatic effect, Atif pensive expression complemented the scene, making it relatable to all those with a broken heart.

With a playful warning, the famous singer then captioned, “No one is safe this Valentine’s Day ….”

His post quickly garnered attention as fans flooded the comments section with their responses.

One user wrote, “ Atif Aslam making sure gen z loves him the same way millennials do.”

“Atif has successfully joined the memers community,” another penned.

“Memes mode on! Loving this new ATIF phase,” a third fan noted.

Meanwhile, on the musical front, Atif Aslam released the official anthem for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. 

Prince William receives tragic news after Kate Middleton visits prison

Prince William receives tragic news after Kate Middleton visits prison

Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary

Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘split up’ to cover key royal commitments

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘split up’ to cover key royal commitments
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her
Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her
Mawra Hocane's emotional rukhsati video goes viral
Mawra Hocane's emotional rukhsati video goes viral
Harshvardhan Rane opens up about initial failure of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Harshvardhan Rane opens up about initial failure of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Ajay Devgn set to lend his voice to Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’
Ajay Devgn set to lend his voice to Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’
Yashma Gill pens sweet birthday wish for BFF Hania Amir: 'Incredible person'
Yashma Gill pens sweet birthday wish for BFF Hania Amir: 'Incredible person'
Chunky Panday, Bhavana share deep secret behind 27-year marriage
Chunky Panday, Bhavana share deep secret behind 27-year marriage
Feroze Khan's sister Humaima Malick breaks silence on actor's recent controversy
Feroze Khan's sister Humaima Malick breaks silence on actor's recent controversy
Ayeza Khan shares her 'favourite look' from delightful Poland vacation
Ayeza Khan shares her 'favourite look' from delightful Poland vacation
Kareena Kapoor makes first public appearance after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor makes first public appearance after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Ushna Shah rings in her 34th birthday with husband Hamza Amin
Ushna Shah rings in her 34th birthday with husband Hamza Amin
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie
'Sanam Teri Kasam 2': Makers share exciting news about romantic movie
Saif Ali Khan reveals harrowing details about his attack
Saif Ali Khan reveals harrowing details about his attack