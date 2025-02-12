Atif Aslam breaks internet with viral Valentine meme trend 

Atif Aslam’s humorous side on Valentine’s Day delights fans!
On Tuesday, the pop star shared a funny Instagram post ahead of Valentine’s Day, proving heartbreak and humor go hand in hand.
Though Atif has already found his Valentine, wife Sara Bharwana but sill opts to post the trend.
In the video shared, the O Saathi crooner was seen sitting on the side of a road across from a house lit up for a wedding celebration, looking utterly dejected.
The caption on the video read as follows, "Kehti thi ‘Main akele mar jaon gi, kisi aur se shadi nahi karon gi’” (“She used to say, ‘I’ll die alone, I’ll never marry anyone else’”).
To add to the dramatic dramatic effect, Atif pensive expression complemented the scene, making it relatable to all those with a broken heart.
With a playful warning, the famous singer then captioned, “No one is safe this Valentine’s Day ….”
His post quickly garnered attention as fans flooded the comments section with their responses.
One user wrote, “ Atif Aslam making sure gen z loves him the same way millennials do.”
“Atif has successfully joined the memers community,” another penned.
“Memes mode on! Loving this new ATIF phase,” a third fan noted.
Meanwhile, on the musical front, Atif Aslam released the official anthem for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.